Jey Uso Traveled To Puerto Rico To Rehearse WWE Title Match With Logan Paul

Jey Uso and Logan Paul are taking their highly anticipated clash for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship extremely seriously, going above and beyond in their preparation for tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, Uso made a dedicated trip to Puerto Rico earlier this week to work closely with Paul on their match, which is expected to be a major showdown. The report notes that Paul, who resides on the island, has a private training ring at his home, where he regularly rehearses high-profile matches.

“Jey Uso was in Puerto Rico earlier this week to work out his match with Logan Paul,” the report stated. “It’s customary for Paul to go over major matches at his home, where he has a ring set up.”

The matchup marks one of the biggest main events of the summer so far, and with both competitors determined to deliver, the additional effort in preparation shows how seriously both men are treating this opportunity.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, as the winner of tonight’s bout will go on to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Title against GUNTHER on the June 9th episode of WWE Raw.

The stakes couldn't be higher, as the winner of tonight's bout will go on to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Title against GUNTHER on the June 9th episode of WWE Raw.