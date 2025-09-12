WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Preview For Tonight (9/12/2025): Las Vegas, NV.

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide goes down tonight at Cox Pavilion from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Advertised for the September 12, 2025 special event streaming live at 10/9c on WWE’s YouTube channel:
* Penta to appear live
* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio
* AAA Latin American Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page vs. JD McDonagh
* AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: Psycho Clown & Pagano vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match: Natalya vs. Faby Apache
* Mixed Tag Team Match: Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice vs. Finn Bálor & Roxanne Perez
* Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Niño Hamburguesa, Octagón Jr., Laredo Kid & Mascarita Sagrada vs. Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado & Mini Abismo Negro