WWE’s Current Mentality When It Comes To NXT Wrestlers Becoming Main Roster Stars

As previously noted, WWE is reportedly looking to go back to the previous developmental system of hiring younger and bigger wrestlers that the company feels can headline Wrestlemania.

In regards to why the changes are looking to be made, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote how the idea is that Triple H hired too many independent wrestlers in an effort to “stockpile” and keep them from signing with AEW. Meltzer wrote that while there are exceptions, Vince McMahon’s general mentality is that the shorter wrestlers past the age of 30 don’t have the potential to be main roster stars.

In regards to why NXT Champion Karrion Kross lost twice on RAW and why Dakota Kai lost a match on Main Event to Aliyah despite being the next challenger for the NXT women’s title, Meltzer noted the following:

“One person noted the mindset is that when WWE would sign independent talent, they would first have to beat ‘the independent’ out of them when it came to work style, but then when in the main roster, they had to beat ‘the NXT’ out of them.”