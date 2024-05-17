Carmella Reveals Original Plans For WWE’s Money In The Bank Rematch In 2017

WWE star Carmella recently appeared on an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, where she talked about a number of topics including how WWE Women’s World Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch was supposed to win their Money in the Bank rematch in 2017.

Carmella said, “Originally, it was supposed to be Becky [Becky Lynch], she was winning it the second time, that was the plan. We had another match a week later, the plan was for Becky to win it, but because I came on SmackDown after Money in the Bank and cut a promo opening SmackDown. We had physicality later in the night when Bryan [Bryan Danielson aka Daniel Bryan] was the GM and he was supposed to talk about us having another match.”

On how things ended up:

“The physicality was me on top, I was supposed to knock everyone out of the ring, and because the promo was so good, they changed it to where Becky and Charlotte [Charlotte Flair], I was down and out and they were up at the end of the night because I ended up winning it the following week. I’m so grateful it went the way it did.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)