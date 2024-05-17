Backstage News On Why Eddy Thorpe Has Been Absent From NXT Programming

WWE NXT star Eddy Thorpe was out of action for quite some time before returning to television on the March 19th NXT Level Up tapings, and the reason for his absence has now been revealed.

Fightful Select reports that the reason Thorpe was on the sidelines for a long time is he was dealing with a hip injury that he suffered during his match with Dijak. This was the second time Thorpe would suffer an injury in his NXT career as he was also hurt back in the fall of 2023, but this injury would be dubbed by company officials as a freak accident.

Despite this, it now seems Thorpe is healthy and expected to be back on television soon.