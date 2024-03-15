WWE’s Current Plans For Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Heading Into WrestleMania

The buildup to WWE WrestleMania 40 next month in Philadelphia is underway and picking up steam.

The first night’s main event will be The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, with Reigns vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed Title and Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Title taking place on the second night.

Other matches on the card include WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Bayley, Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sami Zayn, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest defending in a six-pack ladder match.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there is a script for a Reigns vs. Rhodes promo video to build up their match, with Rhodes being linked to the city.

Meltzer stated, “With the concept being here in Philadelphia, we know the American Dream and we know the American Nightmare. We know good times and hard times and that being an underdog isn’t something to be feared; it’s something to be embraced. One person got a script for a VO and noted that Rhodes in the script is going to be pushed as a Philadelphia-style Rocky underdog.”

It is believed that The Rock will work a second match this year if his movie schedule allows it.