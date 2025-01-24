WWE’s Iconic Titan Towers Sold, Set To Be Converted Into Apartments

In 2023, WWE began transitioning its employees from Titan Towers to its new headquarters before officially putting the iconic building up for sale in September 2024. Now, Titan Towers has been sold, marking the end of an era for WWE.

The move to the new headquarters had been in progress for years, though the pandemic delayed plans to complete and occupy the state-of-the-art facility. The new 400,000-square-foot building is designed to house more than 800 employees and provide upgraded amenities.

Sports Illustrated previously reported that WWE’s former headquarters was valued at $18 million in 2023. A Newmark listing detailed that the building spans over 90,000 square feet and includes 300 parking spaces. According to CTInsider.com, real estate firm MB Financial Group purchased the property for $3.75 million, with plans to convert the building into residential apartments. WWE initially moved into Titan Towers in 1985, just four years after its construction in 1981.

WWE’s lease for the new headquarters is set for 16.5 years, with options for five additional five-year renewals. Additionally, WWE sold its production facility on Hamilton Avenue to a developer for $7.5 million in December 2024, further solidifying its shift to the new location.