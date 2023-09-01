WWE’s Original Plans For Bray Wyatt And Uncle Howdy

The wrestling world is remembering the late Bray Wyatt, who died last Thursday of a heart attack.

Wyatt had a “series of heart complications” in the last few months of his life, prompting his doctor to recommend a defibrillator. Unfortunately, he wasn’t wearing it when his fiance JoJo Offerman discovered his body at their home after his alarm went off and he didn’t get up.

When he returned to WWE last year at Extreme Rules, he was accompanied by a new character named Uncle Howdy, who was played by Wyatt’s brother, Bo Dallas, real name Taylor Rotunda.

While fans did not get to see Howdy wrestle or be revealed, WWE did have plans to have Howdy vs. Wyatt at WrestleMania at one point.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that plans had changed to Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but when Wyatt was diagnosed with COVID-19, plans were scrapped.

Meltzer stated, “At first the idea was for Wyatt to build to a match with Howdy at WrestleMania, but that plans ended up changing and Howdy was not being pushed at that level, and the character dropped.”

Before Wyatt was pulled from the show, he had restarted his storyline with Alexa Bliss, but she vanished after the Royal Rumble and then became pregnant.