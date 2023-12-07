WWE’s Plans To Launch NXT Europe Are Still In The Works

Although WWE NXT Europe is still set to launch, fans have been and will continue to wait for it.

WWE announced in August 2022 that NXT UK would be on hiatus until the launch of the NXT Europe brand in 2023. Obviously, NXT Europe has not launched, but the company did lay off a significant number of employees following NXT UK’s hiatus.

Due to months of inactivity, some speculated that WWE would not launch the brand in 2023. Previous reports stated that plans for the brand were on hold while the company awaited WWE’s acquisition by the Endeavor Group with the intention of merging with the UFC to form a new company. That has happened with the TKO name.

Shawn Michaels, the head of NXT creative, was asked for an update on NXT Europe while speaking with the media on Thursday to promote NXT Deadline.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that the brand is still in the works and mentioned recent announcements of WWE holding premium live events in international markets. He sees Europe as a growth market for the company and will be prepared for NXT Europe.