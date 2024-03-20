WWE’s SmackDown Streak Will Continue This Week

WWE Friday Night SmackDown show this week from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI is expected to be very important for several reasons.

WWE has already confirmed several matches for the episode, including Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar in a singles match. This is Mysterio’s first match since last November, when he went away for surgery.

There will be two WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Title Match Qualifying Tournament matches, with The OC facing Austin Theory and Grayson Waller and Authors of Pain facing The Street Profits. The winners will advance to the six-pack challenge ladder match for the Tag Team Titles.

Finally, the show revolves around the face-off between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes ahead of their tag team match and title match at WrestleMania 40.

WrestleTix, which tracks ticket sales for all pro wrestling events, reports that this week’s SmackDown will be the fifth consecutive sellout, with an attendance of 11,027 fans.