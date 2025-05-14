Dominik Mysterio: “I F-ing Hate CM Punk”

WWE Intercontinental Champion and Judgment Day member “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio appeared on the Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic podcast, where he discussed several topics, including his true feelings towards CM Punk.

Mysterio said, “I think we just both mutually hate each other, equally. I f***ing hate CM Punk. I don’t know what it is about that guy. I don’t know if it’s because he looks like Eddie Munster and I want to kick him in the f***ing face, or the fact that everyone is like, ‘He finally did it, he finally got his WrestleMania main event.’ Good for you, old man. 60 years old, it took you what, 45 years to accomplish your one goal? It’s about time.”

On Punk being a baby:

“It’s what they say about babies. When they have tantrums, you give them what they want so they shut the f**k up. I’m pretty sure that’s what happened. That’s why he needed a favor from Paul Heyman. There is a reason he was never in the main event. You call yourself the Best in the World. I don’t need to go around calling myself the Best in the World. People know I’m better than the best. I don’t need to call myself Best in the World at 70 years old. People do it for me.”

On how legends are talking about him:

“You have [John] Cena talking about me, JBL, AJ Styles, legends talking about me. I don’t need to do it for myself or say these things about me because people say it for me. My work speaks for itself. Here you go with CM Punk. I could go on this rant forever but I need to stop myself.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

