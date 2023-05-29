WWE’s The Bump Guests For This Week, Final Matches Between Iconic Rivals, Seth Rollins

– WWE has released the latest edition of their WWE Playlist digital series, which this week looks at the final chapters of iconic rivalries from the company’s past. The official description for the video, which you can watch below, reads: “Watch the final chapters in iconic WWE rivalries, like Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Triple H vs. Batista and more.”

– Speaking of new episodes of weekly WWE digital features, the company also put out the latest installment of their “Canvas 2 Cancas” YouTube show. This week, artist Rob Schamberger features the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. Check it out below.

– Finally, WWE has announced Titus O’Neil and The Complaint Department tag-team of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for this week’s episode of their WWE’s The Bump series. Check out the announcement below.