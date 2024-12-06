X-Division Title Match Announced For TNA Final Resolution 2024

The first match for TNA Final Resolution 2024 is set.

During this week’s post-TNA Turning Point 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT, the focus quickly shifted to the upcoming year-end TNA Final Resolution 2024 pay-per-view.

The opening match of the show saw KUSHIDA win a five-way title eliminator bout, earning himself a shot at Moose and the TNA X-Division Championship.

TNA Wrestling subsequently confirmed the match for the TNA Final Resolution 2024 pay-per-view, which is scheduled to emanate from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. on December 13.