X-Division Title Match Announced For TNA Final Resolution 2024

The first match for TNA Final Resolution 2024 is set.
During this week’s post-TNA Turning Point 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT, the focus quickly shifted to the upcoming year-end TNA Final Resolution 2024 pay-per-view.
The opening match of the show saw KUSHIDA win a five-way title eliminator bout, earning himself a shot at Moose and the TNA X-Division Championship.
TNA Wrestling subsequently confirmed the match for the TNA Final Resolution 2024 pay-per-view, which is scheduled to emanate from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. on December 13.
BREAKING: @TheMooseNation will defend the X Division Championship against KUSHIDA at #TNAFinalResolution on December 13 at the historic Center Stage, LIVE on TNA+!
🎟️ Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/LoHD9RgGqz pic.twitter.com/HnYfMOPrHv
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 6, 2024