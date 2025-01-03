X-Pac Looks Back On DX’s Invasion Of WCW Nitro And The CNN Tower

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman appeared on WWE Retrospective to talk about a number of topics, including the DX Invasion of WCW Nitro in 1998 during the height of the Monday Night Wars.

X-Pac said, “In my mind, I’m like, ‘Why aren’t we going to the tunnel first? If we don’t go there first, they’re going to know we’re here and they’re going to shut the door,’ and that’s what they did. Probably for the better. My whole idea was, ‘We have to get in the building.’ It’s still their team. I can imagine there being some sense of sticking up for your team and not being incredibly happy of being made to look like that. War is hell. I was so excited. WCW is the only other buyer in the wrestling market. It would be burning a bridge. At least that’s what the concern was. None of us cared. We were so excited to do this thing. We couldn’t wait to do it.”

On going to the CNN Tower:

“We go into CNN Tower and security comes in there about ready to toss us out. All of a sudden, we hear, ‘DX, I love you guys.’ It’s Dick Cheatham, the Vice President of Turner Broadcasting. He’s like, ‘Give them All Access passes.’ It was so hilarious.”

You can check out X-Pac’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)