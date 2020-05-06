Xavier Woods Provides Update On His Achilles Tendon Injury

On the latest episode of The New Day: Feel The Power podcast, Xavier Woods provided a brief update on his health. Woods has been out of action for some time now with an Achilles tendon injury. Here’s what he had to say:

His injury status: I’m good. It’s getting better. It is [a tough injury], but you know, rehab and all that, it’s been working well. I’m running now, which is a plus. So we’re almost ready.

Running for the first time since his injury: Terrifying. Terrifying, but it was because I was chasing my son around, and then I realized, ‘Oh my God, I’m running.’ And I realized it didn’t hurt, so I was like ‘Okay cool, I can do this now.’