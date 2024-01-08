Zelina Vega Mentions Holding Grudges When Commenting On Rhea Ripley

Zelina Vega hasn’t forgotten Rhea Ripley.

The LWO member took to social media on Sunday to respond to a post on the official X account of the USA Network.

The post noted how Vega would like another opportunity at “Mami’s” WWE World Women’s Championship.

“Damn right, USA Network,” she replied. “Rhea Ripley didn’t bury and forget me in Puerto Rico.. and I hold grudges.”

