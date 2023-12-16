Zelina Vega Works Double WWE Taping With Illness On Friday Night

PWInsider.com is reporting that Zelina Vega worked the double SmackDown taping at the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. on Friday night despite an illness.

Although the specifics regarding the illness are unclear, it was noted during the production meeting for the weekly WWE on FOX blue brand show that Vega was indeed sick.

Vega was praised for being willing and able to get through multiple matches at the double-taping as planned on Friday night, with the tag-team match that aired live on Friday night and the holiday-themed multiple person match scheduled for next Friday’s show with weapons and the like.