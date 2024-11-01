Zilla Fatu: “My Tribal Chief Is Roman Reigns”

Top Indie star Zilla Fatu appeared on the Wrestle Era podcast to talk about a number of topics, including who he acknowledges as his Tribal Chief.

Fatu said, “I’m gonna keep it 100. OTC. I think what Roman has done for the wrestling community and not only that, our family, it’s hard not to acknowledge what he started. So he started it. Roman brought us to this motherland, right? Now it’s up to Solo, Jacob, I would say The Usos, but Usos been in the game for a little minute. It’s up to Solo, Jacob, me, and our other family members that’s coming up, it’s up to us to hold that position for our family at the top of the mountain. What Roman has done, he’s got us there. That was the hardest part. Now we just have to maintain this. Nothing towards Solo, I love him, but if you ask me, my Tribal Chief is Roman Reigns.”

