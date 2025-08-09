Zoey Stark Opens Up On ‘Frustrating’ Rehab After Major Knee Surgery

WWE Raw star Zoey Stark has given fans a candid update on her recovery from the serious knee injury she suffered back in May.

Taking to Instagram, Stark opened up about the difficult road back after tearing her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus during a Money in the Bank qualifying match on the May 19 episode of Raw.

“To be completely honest, it’s been both mentally and physically exhausting and frustrating,” Stark said. “I’m in a spot right now with my knee where it’s not wanting to bend and give me the full range of motion that I am looking for. As much as that sucks, it’s okay. I will push through this, I will find a way around it. I’ll get to where I need to get. But boy is it frustrating.”

Despite the setbacks, Stark is finding positives in her time away from the ring.

She added, “But there’s always a silver lining in a dark cloud, right? So there’s a couple of things I’m happy for. I’m walking again, riding a stationary bike. I got a new puppy, Mad Max — love that little guy.”

Stark has previously hinted at an eight-month recovery timeline, which could put her return in early 2026, just in time for the road to WrestleMania.