AEW Dynamite Results – October 2, 2019

We are LIVE from the Capital One Arena in Washington DC for the most anticipated wrestling show in 18 years. It is AEW DYNAMITE.

Your announcers are Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

We kick this historic night off with fireworks and a raucous crowd. 14129 is the announced attendance. The announcers run down the card. We go to a video package featuring Cody vs Sammy Guevara. Sammy believes Cody is overlooking him. The American Nightmare realizes a loss could be a big embarrassment and knows the title picture would change drastically with a loss tonight.

The American Nightmare Cody vs Sammy Guevara.

Cody comes out from under the stage with Brandi Rhodes, seemingly taking in the magnitude of the moment. The crowd definitely appreciates the moment as well. Guevera comes out to a very tepid reaction. Aubrey Edwards is our referee. Cody is absolutely the crowd’s choice tonight. Lock up collar and elbow. Ropes force a break and Cody gives a clean one. Guevara with a headlock. Guevara rolls Cody through and Cody retreats. Guevara mocks him as he comes back. Guevara misses a kick. COdy with a waistlock, Guevera reverses it. Dropkick by Guevara. Moonsault press for 1 by Guevara.

They lock I[ again and Cody with a headlock. Ross and Schiavone reminisce about Jushin Liger. Powerslam for 1 by Cody. Figure four out of no where by Cody. Cody fights off the reversal by Guevara makes the ropes. Cody with a series of forearms and chops, Guevara gives it right back. Gourdbuster by Cody for 2. Cody shows off with push ups. Spinning kick by Guevara. Springboard cutter by Cody for 2. Cody looks a little frustrated. Cody throws Guevara over the top but Guevara stops it into a springboard cutter of his own for 2. Guevara with a shoudlerblock into the corner but turns his back. Cody kicks Guevara out of the ring and attempts a suicide dive. Guevara pulls Brandi in front but Cody is able to put the breaks on before making full contact.

Back in the ring, Guevara with a standing moonsault for 2. Brandi slaps Guevara and Cody hits his kick for 2. Guevara lifted into the corner and Cody with a reverse suplex off the top rope for 2. Frustration now showing on Cody. Crowd comes to life. Guevara floats over an unprettier. Spanish Fly by Guevara for 2. Guevara to the top. Shooting star by Guevara hits nothing but Cody’s raised knees. Cody with a small package for the pin.

WINNER: CODY.

Tony Schiavone conducts an interview in the ring with Cody. They hug. Guevara gets in Cody’s face and offers a handshake. Cody accepts and is blindsided by AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Guevara leaves without helping or hurting Cody. Codebreaker by Jericho.

We go to commercial.

Jericho continues the attack through the commercial. Bransi is trying to pull Cody out. Jericho takes selfies over Cody’s laid out body. Jericho with a chair lays out Cody. Jericho with punches. Jericho powerbombs Cody through 2 chairs while Brandi looks on worried. Jericho walks off drinking in the boos from the crowd as referees tend to Cody.

Jim Ross laments that no one came into help Cody.

Brandon Cutler vs MJF

MJF comes out to an initial loud pop. MJF demands his music be cut and asks who told the fans they could talk while he has a mic. The A-Hole chants start up. MJF insults Cutler on his way to the ring, comparing him to the fans at home. MJF insults Dungeons and Dragons and hits his “better than you” catchphrase. They lock up and MJF with a trip and a kick. Cutler avoids the charge and hits a destroyer for 2. MJF with an eye rake. MJF sends Cutler into the ring post and celebrates in the ring. Cutler sidesteps and sends MJF to the outside. Suicide dive by Cutler. Cutler hurts himself jumping back into the ring. MJF with a right hand into a armbar for a quick submission. Cutler may have legit tweaked his knee

WINNER: MJF

Chris Van Vliet interviews Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. They plug Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. They are interrupted by Jack Evans and Angelico. Private Party comes out to make sure Smith and Mewes don’t get hurt.

The announcers plug the upcoming AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

We go to a pre recorded segment with SCU walking around D.C. Sky, to no one’s surprise, declares Washington DC the Worst Town they’ve ever been in. Back in the arena, SCU is with Tony Schiavone live. Sky announces it will be Daniels and Kazarian representing SCU in the tournament. They’re interrupted by the Lucha Bros. The Lucha Bros declare themselves the best tah team in the universe. A catch phrase yell-off results in a pull apart brawl.

Backstage, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are warming up while Jericho, Santana and Ortiz discuss strategy.

Hangman Page vs Pac

Page comes out first to a decent reaction, not a superstar reaction, though. As Pac comes out, Ross references Neville’s old “Man That Gravity Forgot” moniker. Earl Hebner is our referee. Pac and PAge back and forth with strikes, Page gets the better. Pac with a series of kicks. PAge with a boot to the face and a clothesline. Pac dropped in the corner. Page with chops, Pac gtp the outside. Page throws Pac around the outside barriers. Pac fires back and throws PAge back in. Page with a suicide dive. Page throws Pac back inside. Fallaway slam and a running moonsault by Page. Pac reverses a suplex and backdrops Page over the top. Pac to the outside slams Page into the apron. Pac with a springboard moonsault on the outside. Pac with a kneelift and sends Page back into the ring.

Pac with a springboard 450 back into the ring for 2. Reverse kick by Pac followed by a stomp. Page rolls out of the way when Pac went to the top. Pac with a dropkick into the corner. Pac to the top and Page with a superkick. Fallaway slam off the 2nd rope by Page. Flapjack by Page for 2. Pac reverses a whip and sends Page into the corner, shoulder first as we go to commercial (picture in picture in effect here). Pac to the top, hits a dropkick, Page goes down hard. Pac plays to the crowd as PAge struggles to his feet. Pac with stomps in the corner. Pac plays to the crowd more and more. Kicks by Pac, Page is trying to shake it off. Pac gets in Page’s face and Hangman strikes back with a spinebuster. Page goes for the Deadeye, Pac gets out but Hangman hits a power bomb for 2. Action spills to the outside as PAge hits a moon sault. Pac hits a low blow outside of Hebner’s view. Pac back to the top. Black arrow by Pac into the Brutalizer. Referee Earl Hebner almost immediately stops the match as he declares Page defenseless.

WINNER: Pac

The crowd seems a bit stunned. Not by the result but by the almost immediate stoppage.

Britt Baker joins the announce team

Nyla Rose vs Riho for the Inaugural AEW World Women’s Championship

Nyla charges, Riho sidesteps and Riho hits strikes and a dropkick. Rose tries a side suplex but Riho reverses into a headscissors. Nyla with a press for 2. Riho with stomps, Nyls pushes up and shoves her off. Nyla slowing the pace down. Snap mare by Nyla. STF by Rose and Riho makes the ropes. The two did a great “will she or won’t she” as far as escape. Riho escapes a vertical suplex. Running knee strikes by Riho sends Nyla to the outside. Riho with a dive from the top to the outside, Rose catches her and hits a backbreaker on the outside. Rose with a chair, referee pulls it away. Riho slammed into the barricade. Nyla grabs more chairs and lays Riho on them. Nyla tries a cannonball senton and misses. Double stomp by Riho.

Action comes back in while Riho hits another double stomp for 2. Labelle Lock by Riho as we go to commercial. Riho tries a suplex, fails but hits a double stomp off of a victory roll. Rose takes over with power. Rose drapes Riho over the top rope and hits a knee off the top rope for 2. Nyla with a cross face. Rose tries a powerbomb, Riho attempts a backdrop but falters under Nyla’s size. Riho out of nowhere hits a rollup for what seems like a 4 count. Nyla with a Death Valley Driver for 2. Crowd is alive now. Nyla to the top, Riho kicks her off. Riho with fast forearms and hits a a Northern Lights off the turnbuckle for 2. Knee strokes by Riho. Double knee strikes by Riho gets the 3!

WINNER AND NEW AEW WORLD WOMEN’S CHAMPION: Riho

Riho celebrates and is interviewed in the ring by Michael Nakazawa. Nyla attacks and lays Riho out. Kenny Omega comes to Riho’s rescue and Rose storms off.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks vs Ortiz, Santana and Chris Jericho.

Omega starts off with Jericho. Jericho immediately tags out to Santana. Announcers are making an issue of Omega’s psyche. All 6 men in there now. Matt Jackson with a kick over the top, Nick catapaults his brother and hits a dive. Before Omega can make his dive, John Moxley hits the ring and he and Omega start brawling all over the arena. In the ring, Jericho with a clothesline. Santana, Ortiz and Jericho in full control as the cameras are following Omega and Moxley. Moxley with the death rider through a glass coffee table in the VIP lounge area. We go to commercial.

Back live, Ortiz tries a lariat and gets speared by Matt Jackson. Nick pulled off the apron. Ortiz with a splash for 2. Jericho tags in and misses a lionsault. Matt Jackson continuously denied the corner. Matt his a cutter off the top. Matt his a trifecta of Northern Lights suplexes. Nick Jackson tags in. Bulldog into clothesline combo to the former LAX. Nick with a dive on to Santana o the outsode. Meltzer driver attempt falls into a codebreaker. Jericho with the Judas Effect on Matt Jackson for the pin.

WINNERS: Ortiz, Santana and Chris Jericho.

Cody comes into attack Jericho but was stopped by Jake Hager. Dustin Rhodes tries to make the save. Sammy Guevara joins in the attack. Hager with a powerbomb on Dustin through a table. Jericho was a Judas Effect on Cody. We go off the air with Jericho, Hager, Santana, Ortiz and Guevara celebrating.

