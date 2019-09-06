AEW World Title Match For Full Gear PPV Revealed

SI.com broke the news on Thursday that Chris Jericho will defend the AEW World Title against Cody Rhodes at AEW’s Full Gear PPV on Saturday, November 9th. AEW President Tony Khan issued the following statement to SI.com regarding the match:

“Cody’s outstanding record in singles competition has secured him the number one contender ranking, and he will be challenging AEW world champion Chris Jericho in the first ever pay-per-view defense of the championship on November 9 in Baltimore at Full Gear,” said Khan. “Cody earned this opportunity over the summer as he remained unbeaten in singles bouts, scoring pins on a pair of proven veterans, defeating his older brother, the legendary wrestler Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing, and beating bitter rival and former partner Shawn Spears at All Out—and battling to a draw with the exciting upstart Darby Allin at Fyter Fest.”

“This is an AEW world championship match that so many All Elite Wrestling fans are excited to witness, and I’m glad we’ll be able to present it at Full Gear.”