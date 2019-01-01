All Elite Wrestling Officially Announced

The wrestling landscape changed this morning as a new promotion called All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has been officially announced.

After months of teasing the possibility of starting their own promotion, Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Adam Page announced the formation of All Elite Wrestling during the latest episode of “Being The Elite.”

The episode went live on YouTube as the clock struck midnight to ring in the New Year on the West Coast of the United States. SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) were also part of the episode.

The Elite also alluded to AEW’s first show, called Double or Nothing (which is a follow-up to last September’s ALL IN pay-per-view event), and details have emerged in this Twitter video that an official announcement will be made on January 8 at the Double or Nothing Rally in Jacksonville, Florida.

Join us January 8th in JACKSONVILLE for more information on Double or Nothing…and AEW! pic.twitter.com/72gnO6fqOh — Double or Nothing (@ALL_IN_2018) January 1, 2019

The advertisement notes that the rally will include a “special announcement from The Elite.” The Young Bucks, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Page, Daniels, Kazarian, and Sky are featured on the ad, and it says that there will be more special guests.

The rally will be free to attend and it takes place at the parking lot in front of West Club at TIAA Bank Field. Live stream information will be announced soon.