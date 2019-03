Cody Rhodes announced that AEW’s “Fight for the Fallen” event will take place on Saturday, July 13th at the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. The venue (photo below) opened in 2017 and holds around 5,500 people.

