Backstage News From This Week’s WWE RAW

ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that top WWE executives including Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, and Triple H were not in attendance for this week’s edition of RAW. Paul Heyman reportedly ran this week’s show with Michael Mansury, who is WWE’s VP of Global Television production, filling in for Dunn. Triple H is currently in Orlando preparing for NXT’s debut on the USA Network.

