Bully Ray Explains The Appeal Of All Elite Wrestling

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked about the success of AEW:

“The guys are doing something different. They’re doing something cool. They’re doing something special,” Bully said. “I’m gonna put a lot of emphasis on the word, ‘cool.’ Cody, The Bucks, [Chris] Jericho], and Kenny [Omega]—everybody there associated there has a coolness factor attached to them.

“I always said that ECW was the ‘Napster’ of pro wrestling business. I believe that AEW is the ‘Facebook’ of the pro wrestling business, right now.”

“When Facebook first was invented, one of the guys within Facebook wanted to do advertising on Facebook,” Bully said. “And they decided not to because—they don’t even know what they had with Facebook, yet, they just knew have something cool.

“I don’t know if AEW even knows what they have yet. It’s just cool. You can tell how cool it is by how quickly All In sold out. You can tell how cool it is by how great of an event All In was. You can tell how cool it is when people show up to a ticket release party. You can tell how cool it is when they sell out 14,000 seats in four minutes. To me, that’s cool.”