Chris Jericho Talks About Vince McMahon’s Role With NXT

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho talked about Vince McMahon’s role with the NXT brand now that NXT is moving to the USA Network:

“If it’s another show on the USA Network – not on FS1, and not on the WWE Network. If it’s an official, legitimate, nationwide cable show on the USA Network, do you think Vince McMahon is going to be involved in it? Of course he is!”

“It’s Vince McMahon; he is a genius. But here’s the thing – I think the appeal of it is that it’s its own little entity outside the WWE, and when Vince McMahon gets a hold of it and gets involved with it it is going to become another SmackDown and another RAW.”

“I think you are going to see all three of those shows interacting with one another. I think it’s going to be just another WWE show, so whatever the appeal is with NXT, whatever the specialness of it is is going to be changed to another RAW and another SmackDown.”

“I think if you like RAW and SmackDown then you’re going to like NXT on Wednesday nights. If you don’t, then I don’t think you’re going to like NXT on Wednesday nights because there’s no way that Vince McMahon is going to stay home and not be involved with it. That is what he does, so, great. I think it’s another 2 hours of incredible WWE programming on Wednesday nights. If you love WWE then there’s more for you to love, and if you don’t, then I don’t think it’s going to make a difference.”