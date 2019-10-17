CM Punk’s Latest Comments About All Elite Wrestling

In an interview with WGN, CM Punk commented on if he watches AEW:

“I do not. I don’t watch wrestling.”

Punk then said that he is happy for AEW’s success:

“I think it’s great. Yeah, I wish these guys nothing but success. You know, if they’re successful, it will force WWE to be more creative and it’s always better when there’s not just one place to work. You know, it’s better for the wrestlers, it’s better for the fans. I think competition drives industry, so if there’s only one place in town to work, I think the creatives will be lazy. So, hopefully both companies will push each other and make the product better for the fans.”