Dean Ambrose Talks About Wrestlers Only Caring About Money

Dean Ambrose recently appeared on the Major Wrestling Figure podcast and talked about the experience of having his own action figure:

“It’s trippy,” Ambrose said. “When you first make it to WWE, that’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘I’m going to be in a video game, I’m going to have a toy and everything,’ and it’s like, ‘whoa!’ It’s very cool.”

“It’s still hard to wrap my brain around it sometimes that I’m even in WWE. Because you’re so used to just walking around and seeing Vince McMahon and Triple H walking around, like I’m so used to having conversations with Vince McMahon. It’s hard to remember like, ‘whoa, you were just a kid watching this on TV. It’s like, whoa!'”

“You guys are like me, there are a lot of people here that are just here for the money,” Ambrose stated. “They didn’t grow up watching it, they don’t care for what they do, they have no artistic care for what we do. But you guys are like me, this is all we’ve ever loved, this is our thing. Toys are a part of it.”