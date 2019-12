On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the next AEW PPV will air on Saturday, February 29th. The event, AEW Revolution, will take place in Chicago, IL.

Our next PPV is around the corner!

AEW Revolution!

Saturday, Feb 29th

Chicago, IL

Wintrust Arena Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec 20th at 11am cst pic.twitter.com/lkiYYa1p6b — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 12, 2019