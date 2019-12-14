Details On Chris Jericho’s Backstage Meeting With AEW Talents

During an appearance on Konnan’s podcast, Chris Jericho talked about a backstage meeting he had with AEW talents:

“I called a team meeting — I’ll tell you right now. The lack of tags and the lack of just normal tag team wrestling psychology drove me nuts to the point where that was one of the big knocks against our company in about week three or four if you remember.”

“They started making excuses for the Lucha Brothers cause I’ll be honest with ya, tagging out they’re lazy. They don’t care. They just walk in and out whenever they want and do whatever they want and it’s not right. It’s not how you do it.”

“They would make excuses and they would say, ‘Oh, it’s lucha libre style.’ Huh, that’s funny because guess what? I worked in Mexico for two years and guess how you make a tag in a lucha libre match? You stand on the corner and you wait for a guy to touch you and you walk in. That’s lucha libre rules, AKA tag team rules.”

“So, I called a meeting with the whole crew and said you’re burying the refs. If you don’t have any rules then you don’t get any heat and it’s killing our show because our honeymoon period is over and now people are watching us and they’re being confused by the lack of rules. So that’s changing slowly.”