Elias Can’t Serenade Los Angeles During WWE RAW Commercial Break

In this moment you did not see on Raw at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, Elias finds himself unable to perform thanks to Seth Rollins and other WWE Superstars attacking earlier in the night.

At the start of Raw, Seth Rollins struck Elias with a steel chair to make it clear what fate awaits those who stand with Baron Corbin as his Universal Championship Match against “The Lone Wolf” at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Immediately following the attack, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Ricochet and The Miz clashed in a Fatal 5-Way Match for a chance to challenge Samoa Joe for the United States Championship at Stomping Grounds. Before the match began, however, all five competitors attacked Elias.