Eric Bischoff Speaks Out About His Brief Return To WWE

Did a media conference at Starrcade IV, Eric Bischoff discussed his brief run with WWE as Executive Director of Smackdown:

“There were a lot of things written, so much of what you read in the dirtsheets at the time when I came into WWE, and subsequently, after getting into WWE. It’s just like nuclear horses—, so far off base. Nobody articulate that I was brought in to help manage the process with FOX. If that was true, somebody forgot to tell me.”

“One of the things I learned is you not to be really, really passionate about making a commitment that big, and it was a big job. To be honest about it I think that my personality and the way I approach things creatively and the way I approach business didn’t fit their formula and I think that’s going to be one thing that I’ll be a little more careful about moving forward. Is to make sure the opportunity and personalities kind of match a little bit better than they did. That was no fault of theirs, they were very honest and very open about the opportunity when I took it. I thought it was going to be a great opportunity, and it just wasn’t.”