How AEW Currently Feels About WWE

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Jacksonville Jaguars owner and Tony Khan’s father Shad Khan discussed AEW competing with WWE:

“WWE is a great company, but we are not here competing with them. In the golden age of wrestling during the late ‘90s, there were 10 million fans. Now It’s down to 2 million. So we’re tapping into fans who were not engaged and quite frankly the younger fan who never got quite into it. Competition is good for everybody, but it’s very important for AEW to do our own thing.”