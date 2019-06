There was an estimated attendance of 5,000 to 5,500 fans for the AEW Fyter Fest PPV which was not a sellout. The Ocean Center in Daytona Beach holds around 8,582 fans for wrestling and several sections of the upper deck were blocked off.

Look at this amazing AEW crowd… minor leagues bro pic.twitter.com/7RJHWTfobP — Matt (@MondoMatt) June 30, 2019