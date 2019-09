AEW announced Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the Full Gear PPV event on Saturday, November 9th. The match was originally scheduled for All Out prior to Moxley’s injury.

🚨#AEWFullGear – Match Announcement🚨

Saturday, November 9th, 2019 – 7pm Local Start Time@RoFoArena – Baltimore, MD

Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega

Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, September 6th at Noon ET / 9am PT – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/20rlpL862S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2019