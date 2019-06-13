Impact Loses Two Big Names, Stephanie McMahon On Women’s Match In Saudi Arabia

– It appears that The Lucha Brothers are done with Impact Wrestling. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the team’s future:
”I think it’s inevitable once (if) they get a Lucha Underground release that they will sign with AEW at least for the U.S. market and retain rights to work AAA and Mexican indies.”
– Stephanie McMahon recently commented on women possibly having a match in Saudi Arabia:
.@WWE's @StephMcMahon is speaking at the Celebrating Women in Sports Luncheon. @DespinaBarton asked about #WWE's dealings in Saudi Arabia and the correlation to women. McMahon believes there will be a women's match "in the near future." More from her tonight on @SpecSports360. pic.twitter.com/29C38r0WP6
