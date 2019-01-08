Interesting Names Spotted At All Elite Wrestling Rally In Jacksonville

PWInsider.com is reporting that former WWE star Neville (now known as PAC) was spotted in Jacksonville, FL. Neville is not backstage at Smackdown so the belief is that he’s in town for the All Elite Wrestling rally.

ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that indy star MJF aka Maxwell Jacob Friedman has also been spotted near the TIAA Bank Field where the AEW rally is taking place.

Stay tuned for more updates from today’s AEW rally.