Jim Cornette Blasts AEW Announcer and Jim Ross Seemingly Responds

Jim Cornette, who has been critical of the AEW in recent months, said the following about ring announcer Justin Roberts during his review of the Full Gear PPV:
“Justin Roberts looks like he ought to be registered somewhere to be around children. He’s so happy. You see a f***ing guy dressed up like that with that big smile coming across his face coming towards your kids, run.”
Without mentioning Cornette by name, Jim Ross wrote the following:
I support all pro wrestling including @nwa even though some there stupidly knock my new team @AEWrestling https://t.co/2rwYo6UtE7
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 16, 2019