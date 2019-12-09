Joey Janela Responds To Threatening Message From Big Cass

On Monday afternoon, Big Cass returned to social media after a hiatus and sent out the following tweet to AEW star Joey Janela which he quickly deleted:

Big Cass sent out this tweet and then quickly deleted it. pic.twitter.com/3GPbiyixmu — NoDQ.com: WWE TLC 2019 news #WWETLC (@nodqdotcom) December 9, 2019

Cass then tweeted “It’s a work you morons” which Joey Janela responded to:

Only person youre working is yourself 🤡 https://t.co/86sw70XJtR — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 9, 2019