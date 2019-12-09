Joey Janela Responds To Threatening Message From Big Cass

On Monday afternoon, Big Cass returned to social media after a hiatus and sent out the following tweet to AEW star Joey Janela which he quickly deleted:
Big Cass sent out this tweet and then quickly deleted it. pic.twitter.com/3GPbiyixmu
Cass then tweeted “It’s a work you morons” which Joey Janela responded to:
Only person youre working is yourself 🤡 https://t.co/86sw70XJtR
Don’t come at me with threats then try to cover up your tracks, I would never ever work with you. I gave you the benefit of the doubt and wished you well but it turns out you’re just a moron….
