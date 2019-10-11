Joey Janela Speaks Out About Big Cass Confrontation

In a video on the Being The Elite channel, Joey Janela discussed the backstage confrontation between him and Big Cass at the recent WrestlePro event:

“I went outside for a smoke and I had said ‘Hello’ to the dude earlier and he was like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ I go out for a smoke and he corners me and then smacks me in the head. It wasn’t like a hard smack but it just caught me off guard. I’m like, ‘What the f*ck is going on here?’

Then he starts chasing me, ‘Joey, I’m’ coming to kill you!’

The dude starts chasing me and it’s in the Rahway (NJ) Rec Center. So it looks like an episode of Tom & Jerry where Big Cass is chasing me around the locker room going, ‘I’m going to shoot you! I’m going to kill you!’

I then looked back in the locker room and I see him opening every door and saying, ‘Bad boy, where are you?’ It was like a horror movie.

I feel bad because I have friends who had substance abuse problems. One of my best friends overdosed so I feel for him. At the time of it, it was kinda a funny story as this guy tried to kill me and people leaked it on the internet. But the next day I felt like complete sh*t. He just didn’t know what he was doing and I felt bad. Get him to a hospital because you know he’s dealing with something crazy.”