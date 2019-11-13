Jordan Myles Announces He Has Quit WWE

Jordan Myles announced in a Twitter video that he has quit WWE. Myles stated:

“As of today, I’d like to officially announce that I quit f***ing WWE. I am no longer an employee, I refuse to work for racists. I f***ing quit, f*** them, I hate that f***ing company and everything they f***ing stand for. All they did ever did was hold our f***ing people back. I do this shit for the culture, I don’t need anyone’s f***ing permission to do what I want to do. Screw Jordan Myles, never call me by that slave name. Call me ACH.”