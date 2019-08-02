Kevin Nash Undergoes Stem Cell Procedure In Neck

Kevin Nash announced on Twitter that he recently underwent a stem cell procedure in his neck to help fix some lingering injuries over the years. Nash posted a video which you can check out below:

Today receiving inter disc stem cell treatment from @bioxcellerator. The way we treat injuries to our bodies and expecially the brain is changed forever. No place I contacted had the quality or quantity @bioxcellerator could treat me with. Medellin is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/xgWbTWPIoS — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) August 2, 2019

Yes,but I went for neurological reasons. I'll have my CTE addressed next visit. The IV treatment will definitely work its way fo my brain cells. All 35 of them — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) August 2, 2019