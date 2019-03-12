Latest News On Dean Ambrose’s Status With WWE

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on this week’s WWE RAW and if Dean Ambrose will be staying with the company:

“I was told last night it wasn’t the case, or at least that he hasn’t signed (and granted those are two different things).”

“Last night after the show I checked and it’s like this is not an angle, he’s really done.”

Even though Ambrose’s contract is set to expire at the end of April, the current speculation is that RAW was his storyline exit from television unless he signs a new deal.