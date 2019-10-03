News On AEW Heel Faction, Early Dynamite Viewership News

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding AEW viewership:

“I got Playstation Vue numbers and granted this is a very small sample group and perhaps by the nature of the sample group it’s gonna skew toward AEW — and it did, but AEW did have over triple the viewers on Playstation Vue than NXT and actually was the third most-watched show on television on Playstation Vue.”

Thanks to RingsideNews.com for the quote.

– Regarding the heels uniting together at the end of the AEW Dynamite premiere, PWInsider.com noted the following:

”The Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz group will be a stable going forward to feud with The Elite.”