Nixed Feud For The IIconics, Kofi Kingston Comments On UFC Star

During their recent podcast, Nikki Bella talked about how her and Brie were originally scheduled to face the IIconics after Wrestlemania 35:

“Brie and I, we were gonna come back and fight for the tag titles after WrestleMania and we were gonna go against The IIconics for a few months,” Nikki said. “Deep down inside, I kept having this weird feeling that I needed to get an x-ray on my neck because for a while I wasn’t feeling okay. Brie knows that in December after Evolution, I just kept telling her that I feel off and my head doesn’t feel right…”

– In an interview with TMZ Sports, Kofi Kingston commented on UFC star Jon Jones possibly having a run with WWE:

“He’s definitely got the height, he’s got the skill, and from what I see, he’s got the right attitude, but we’ll see. I think a lot of people would love to see Jon Jones in there. We’ll have to see what his hips look like if we wanted to put him in the New Day.”

