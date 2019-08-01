Official Details Regarding The AEW Women’s Title

It was announced today that the first AEW Women’s Champion will be crowned during AEW’s debut on TNT. Here is what Brandi Rhodes said about the news on SI.com:

“For many female wrestlers, the opportunity to fight for the title represents the crowning achievement of their careers,” said Rhodes. “The AEW women’s championship will be the cornerstone of the women’s division.”

“The championship will be treated with the utmost respect and prestige,” said Rhodes. “We hope to inspire future female wrestlers to dream of holding such a meaningful title.”