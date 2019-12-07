Original Ideas For The Inner Circle Revealed

During his podcast, Chris Jericho talked about the original plans for his Inner Circle faction in AEW:

“Tony [Khan]’s original name, I can’t remember what it was, I didn’t like it as much. Then I came up with the idea of a fist, which would be five fingers forms a fist, and I thought it would just be some cool merch. Tony didn’t care for that one, but I had done something for BTE (Being The Elite) where I mentioned my inner circle and The Bucks said ‘that’s a cool name, what about The Inner Circle?’”

“One of the ideas originally was The Lucha Brothers and I thought they were too much like superheroes. I wanted killers and Santana and Ortiz were perfect.”