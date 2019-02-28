Roman Reigns Advertised To Wrestle At WWE Fastlane

Roman Reigns is returning to action at WWE Fastlane.

Raw this week kicked off with the return of Roman Reigns to announce his leukemia is in remission. Right after his extremely well-received speech, he reunited with his former co-Hound of Justice, Seth Rollins. The storyline between Rollins and Dean Ambrose prevented the most heartwarming possible moment, but the show’s semi-main event teased that we could see a full Shield reunion in the future.

Later on Raw, Ambrose wrestled a rematch from last week against Drew McIntyre, but Ambrose’s requested No Disqualification stipulation led to Elias — who Ambrose attacked earlier in the show — legally interfering in the match, attacking him from behind with his guitar. McIntyre didn’t hesitate to take advantage of Ambrose as he nailed “The Lunatic Fringe” with a Claymore Kick and scored the pin. To add insult to injury, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley joined McIntyre and Elias in a post-match beatdown of Ambrose.

Fortunately for Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns still had his back. Rollins, then Reigns entered the arena to fight off Ambrose’s attackers. Fans was extremely happy to see Reigns back in the ring busting out his signature moves.

Reigns is now slated to wrestle at WWE Fastlane on March 10.

The Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio is hosting Fastlane and the venue’s official website is advertising a 2-on-3 Handicap Match with Reigns and Rollins teaming against Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley.

John Pollock of POST Wrestling reported on Tuesday that the WWE creative team plans on doing a Shield reunion match. Pollock was told that it’s only a question of whether it will be a 3-on-3 match against Corbin, Lashley, and McIntyre, or if it will be 4-on-4 with Braun Strowman joining The Shield and Elias joining the heels.

“It has been debated back-and-forth and as of Monday night, they were unsure what option they would go with,” Pollock wrote.