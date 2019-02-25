Roman Reigns At The Gym Today Before WWE RAW (Photo)

For the first time since he revealed his leukemia diagnosis, Roman Reigns is set to appear on WWE television.

Vince McMahon announced last Thursday on Twitter that Reigns will appear on Raw tonight to “address the status” of his battle with leukemia:

“@WWERomanReigns (aka Joe Anoa’i) will address the status of his fight with leukemia this Monday on Raw. #fighter #proud #classy.”

Ahead of Raw, Reigns returned to his alma mater of Georgia Tech for a training session with the football team’s strength and conditioning staff.

Great to have @WWERomanReigns Training Back at Home Today! Between him and @StrengthGT never felt so small in my life. pic.twitter.com/zMsPqqT0g5 — GT Football Strength (@StrengthGT) February 25, 2019

Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship on Raw on October 22, 2018 and announced that he was taking a leave of absence to focus on his battle against leukemia, which returned 11 years after he was first diagnosed with the disease. Reigns vowed that he wasn’t giving a retirement speech and would return to the ring.

Reigns has a role as the brother of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s character in the Fast and the Furious spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” which has wrapped up filming and is scheduled to be released this summer. Reigns is also guest starring in an episode of Nickelodeon’s “Cousins for Life” that will air on Saturday, March 2.

Raw takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will also feature a 70th birthday celebration for Ric Flair.