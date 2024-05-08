Ronda Rousey Says She’d Fight Gina Carano If She Were To Return To UFC

If Ronda Rousey were to return for one MMA fight and one pro wrestling match, who would her opponents be?

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey continues to make the media rounds to promote her new book, “Our Fight: A Memoir,” and during a video stream interview with LiveSigning on Tuesday evening, the UFC Hall of Fame legend and former WrestleMania main event WWE Superstar was asked who she would like to square off against in hypothetical UFC and WWE return bouts.

“Oh, Gina Carano, 100 percent,” Rousey said, naming the fellow Women’s MMA pioneer as the opponent for a hypothetical UFC comeback fight. “I would love that. That’s one I would consider coming out of retirement for, even though probably not best for medically. But it’d be hard to say no to that one, ugh.”

Rousey would then go on to name Becky Lynch as the opponent for a hypothetical WWE return, noting that it was a singles match she “really wanted to have” during her run with the company.

“WWE? If I could have anybody? Well, I really wanted to have that singles with Becky that, like, you know, constantly got dangled in front of me [but] I never got to have, which you could read about in our book at OurFightBook.com,” Rousey said. “You can get it out and hear me bitch about that for a couple hundred pages.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.